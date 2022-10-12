MVP claps back at fan for insulting his work with current WWE Superstar

MVP doesn't take kindly to people questioning what he does for his clients.

In the last couple of months on Monday Night RAW, Omos has been relegated to squash matches against local talent while MVP has remained in his corner. But it appears the massive push he was receiving earlier this year under the Vince McMahon regime has come to an end.

On the flip side, Bobby Lashley has risen to prominence as one of the top babyfaces on WWE RAW. Porter's client seemingly has been going in opposite directions.

When a member of the WWE Universe tweeted at Porter and asked him what he's done for Omos as of late. This led to the former mastermind of The Hurt Business clapping back at the fan with a hilarious insult:

"More than your hairdresser has done for you!" Montel Vontavious Porter said in a tweet.

Will MVP and Bobby Lashley consider reforming The Hurt Business after WWE RAW last night?

Could The Hurt Business possibly get back together soon?

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley was attacked by The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar, who made his surprise return to Monday Night RAW last night.

Following the attack, Seth "Freakin" Rollins egged Lashley into going through with his United States title defense. Lashley proceeded to drop it to The Visionary in the process.

This led to MVP taking to social media to comment on what went down with Lashley:

"That type of thing didn't happen to The Almighty when he rolled with me. Damn shame...," Montel Vontavious Porter said in a tweet.

Both Lashley and Porter have spoken highly about The Hurt Business faction since the group broke up. They have often talked about putting the group back together.

With Brock Lesnar currently breathing down Bobby Lashley's throat, there might not be a better time than now for The Hurt Business to reunite. Only time will tell if it comes to fruition.

