MVP and Bobby Lashley are in the middle of one of their biggest runs in WWE both of their careers at the moment. Ever since MVP returned and signed up with Bobby Lashley, the two of them have been an almost unbeatable force. While Bobby Lashley did lose his WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre, he gave him the biggest fight that anyone has given him since the Scottish WWE Superstar became the WWE Champion. Now, in the light of their overall success as a group, MVP has commented on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast (h/t Fighful) that the team of himself and Bobby Lashley is like the 'black version' of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

WWE's MVP compares himself and Bobby Lashley to Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

MVP has founded quite a faction since coming back to WWE, with Bobby Lashley, and more recently, Shelton Benjamin as The Hurt Business. Talking about his team with Bobby Lashley, MVP revealed that he knew that they were compared to Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

"We have to acknowledge Paul Heyman. Without Paul Heyman doing what he did for Brock Lesnar and bringing that position back to prominence where Vince could see that and go, 'Yes, we need that,' that allowed me to come in. For a long time, people have been saying that me and Bobby Lashley are the black version of Heyman and Lesnar. In that regard, part of what makes me so comfortable in the role is that I've always had the gift of gab. I was a huge fan of Bobby Heenan, and in my opinion the best that ever did it. Because I was such a fan of his work and I watched him for so long and being able to communicate as a wrestler and a communicator, it put me in a position to adapt to it. The shoutout is to Paul Heyman because I don't think we would be here if it wasn't for what him and Brock Lesnar were doing together."

Over the years, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have established themselves as the ultimate manager-wrestler team in WWE. Brock Lesnar, in particular, has found success, with Paul Heyman doing his talking for him.

Executive Vice President of Personnel... https://t.co/uP4foBPG2C — MVP (@The305MVP) July 21, 2020

Bobby Lashley is not too good on the mic, and with MVP speaking for him, he can instead focus on his wrestling in the ring.