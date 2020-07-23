MVP has quickly become one of the biggest stars on WWE RAW. He has made the show must see and has elevated the status of many WWE Superstars. On this week's episode of WWE RAW, MVP revealed to the WWE Universe that he had formed a new stable called The Hurt Business with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley.

MVP's status with WWE

MVP was a guest on The Gorilla Position podcast. On the show, the self-proclaimed United States Champion spoke about his second run in WWE and that he and the company are in talks about a long term contract.

“I had every intention of retiring this year. I’m from Miami but I reside in Houston. My son has become a massive wrestling fan. For him, I reached out to WWE about being a surprise entry in the Rumble. They welcomed me with open arms. It was meant to be for my son. It went so well that I was invited to come to San Antonio the next night for Monday Night Raw. I was given an opportunity to wrestle Rey Mysterio who is my son’s favorite wrestler. I was offered a job as a producer which I accepted because I had the intention of retiring anyway. I was working as a producer. They asked me to do an on screen VIP Lounge. Then I was asked to do a short match and then another on screen segment and then another. Before I knew it, my responsibility as a producer became less and less asI was asked to do more and more as a talent. Now I can say that the WWE and myself are in negotiations for a long term deal.” (WrestlingNews.co)

MVP was slated to face Apollo Crews for the United States Championship at WWE Extreme Rules. The United States Champion couldn't make it to the match because he didn't pass his physical test before the PPV.

MVP, after making his entrance went straight for the Title and wrapped it around his belt. MVP proclaimed that he is the United States Champion and left the show with Championship.