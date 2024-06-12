MVP discussed bringing a major female WWE star to The Hurt Business

The Hurt Business was MVP's best creation in WWE, which elevated several stars in the promotion. Recently, the former United States Champion revealed that he had discussed bringing Bianca Belair or Namoi into their faction.

The Hurt Business organically became a popular faction amongst the fans, as each member had a specific role in the group. The faction ruled Monday Night RAW during the ThunderDome Era, and the company heavily pushed the stars on the roster by giving them championship gold.

Recently, Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) revealed that he had a discussion with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin about bringing Bianca Belair or Naomi into their faction. However, the management, at the time, had other plans for the stars on the roster.

"Me, Bobby and Shelton discussed both Trinity and Bianca as an addition. But they had other plans for both of them," MVP tweeted.

He also clarified that there was only one spot for a female star in the faction.

"Not BOTH. 1 or the other. In a woman's power business suit! The image was DOPE!!!"

MVP wanted Ricochet to join The Hurt Business on WWE RAW

The Hurt Business changed the trajectory of Bobby Lashley and Cedric Alexander's careers on WWE's main roster. The two stars were in limbo on Monday Night RAW before aligning with Montel Vontavious Porter.

However, MVP had some plans for Ricochet as well. Recently, the former United States Champion revealed that he wanted to add both Alexander and Ricochet to his faction, but management only gave them one option.

"True story. When we were forming The Hurt Business, I asked for BOTH Ricochet AND Cedric Alexander. We were told we could only have 1. We chose Cedric because we felt he needed our association more than Ricochet did. I always thought Ricky O would be a big star on his own," MVP wrote.

Ricochet and Cedric Alexander worked as a tag team for a while, and MVP wanted them together in his faction. Unfortunately, Alexander betrayed the former North American Champion and joined The Hurt Business. It will be interesting to see what The One and Only does after leaving WWE.

