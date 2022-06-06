MVP drops brutal diss track ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell

MVP is ready for his handicap match tonight against Bobby Lashley at WWE Hell in a Cell.

The former United States Champion defeated Lashley via count out on a recent episode of WWE RAW, which allowed him to choose the stipulation for tonight's bout between Lashley and Omos. As a result, the contest at the Premium Live Event will now be a Handicap Match.

Heading into this weekend's bout at Hell in a Cell, MVP took to social media to release a diss track titled "Mighty Fall," which pokes fun at Lashley's run in WWE. You can check out the lyrics below.

"When I’m up for the Hall of Fame, I’ll go in two times. For what I’ve done in my career, making you champ twice. Needed me to rescue you from your blonde ex-wife. You’re welcome, that added 10 years to your shelf life. Made a name with The Hurt Business then you distanced yourself. Remember Shelton, remember Prime? Bobby, you did have help. For All Mighty this is the last hand that you’ll get dealt. Let’s go down memory lane Bobby, fasten your seatbelt. ECW Champ, yeah that was a joke. As far as classic brands go, that was like New Coke."

Later in the song, Porter took credit for the All Mighty gimmick; he stated that you never saw ladies around Lashley until he started appearing at the VIP Lounge.

"Never saw Lashley’s ladies until the VIP Lounge. That’s a perk of having the Most Valuable Player around. And I know you’re looking at me thinking life ain’t fair. Mad at me because I still have all of my hair. I’m the one with the vision, so you know I stay scheming. Even though your name is Bobby, I’ve got brains like Heenan. My hands are a weapon, I’m 305 repping. Think VIP Lounge, I break you down in sections. All it takes from Vince is just one phone call. The bigger the ego, the harder the mighty fall."

MVP mocks a fan on social media for calling him a failure

MVP is never shy about putting the WWE Universe in their place on social media.

While there has been a lot of talk about his diss track on Lashley this weekend, one fan took the opportunity to call him a failure as a two-time WWE United States Champion. Porter responded to the message and mocked the fan in the process.

"I'm a failure guys. I was an awful US champion and Johnny couch potato here is reminding me of my professional failures. Oh what ever shall I do? *crying emoji*," MVP tweeted.

MVP @The305MVP twitter.com/jamcfetridge/s… J McFetridge @jamcfetridge @timgill924 @The305MVP Good on the mic with the work rate of a wet towel gets you a one way ticket to ringside to help out the big guys that can’t draw heat in a nuclear reactor meltdown on their own. We can name the highlights, but it doesn’t change that fact that MVP’s a 2x failure as US Champion. @timgill924 @The305MVP Good on the mic with the work rate of a wet towel gets you a one way ticket to ringside to help out the big guys that can’t draw heat in a nuclear reactor meltdown on their own. We can name the highlights, but it doesn’t change that fact that MVP’s a 2x failure as US Champion. I'm a failure guys. I was an awful US champion and Johhny couch potato here is reminding me of my professional failures. Oh what ever shall I do? I'm a failure guys. I was an awful US champion and Johhny couch potato here is reminding me of my professional failures. Oh what ever shall I do?😢 twitter.com/jamcfetridge/s…

It will be interesting to see if Bobby Lashley can overcome the odds in tonight's handicap match at Hell in a Cell or if this feud continues after the premium live event.

