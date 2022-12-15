MVP fired back at a fan on social media who referenced his time in jail before he became a WWE Superstar.

Montel Vontavious Porter spent nine and a half years in prison for armed robbery and kidnapping before he began his wrestling career.

He told Vice that he watched wrestling tapes that a correctional officer/ independent wrestler would bring in.

"When I was in work release that's where I met my buddy, Prime Time Daryl D, aka Daryl Davis, who is a correctional officer and was also an independent pro wrestler. He used to bring in videotapes for us to watch in the morning before they'd release us to go to work. Pay-per-views or he'd bring in tapes of local indie shows that he was on." H/T: Vice

Earlier today, the former United States Champion got into an argument with a wrestling fan on Twitter. The fan brought up MVP's time in prison and the 49-year-old quickly fired back.

"And which one of us is an internationally known, future HoF wrestling star who's made more money than you could if you had 2 lifetimes?" tweeted MVP.

MVP explains his absence from WWE RAW

MVP has not been seen since he was attacked by Braun Strowman on the episode of SmackDown before WWE Crown Jewel. The Monster of All Monsters went on to defeat Omos at the premium live event and his manager was not ringside for the match.

Porter posted a video on Instagram last week and appears to be enjoying a vacation. The video showed MVP enjoying the view from a balcony at Biscayne Bay in Florida.

Omos has benefited from having MVP as his manager and it will be interesting to see if WWE has anything big planned for the duo when they return.

