MVP gives surprising two-word reason for betraying Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW

MVP turned his back on Bobby Lashley on the RAW After WrestleMania last night and aligned himself with fellow WWE Superstar Omos.

Lashley's manager wasn't in his corner for his match against Omos at WrestleMania and there was no reason given for his absence. Instead, MVP made his return to WWE on last night's episode of RAW, where he decided to end his business relationship with The All-Mighty after almost two years.

WWE's official Twitter page wanted answers from MVP for his attack on Lashley and the star gave an interesting response.

MVP could be referencing the real-life budget cuts that have been looming since it is now April and the company has annually made cuts around this time of year. It could also be that the former United States Champion decided it was time to cut his losses since Lashley was able to defeat Omos at WrestleMania without MVP by his side.

MVP And Omos make a fantastic pairing on WWE TV

MVP and Lashley worked well together for two years, but this was a smart move as the duo don't really need each other anymore.

Omos' character could turn into something great if someone is able to do the talking for him, MVP will be the perfect hype man to have in his corner. The former United States Champion was able to push Lashley towards the World Championship and The All-Mighty flourished under his management.

The former WWE Champion has shown that he doesn't need MVP to help him on the mic anymore and someone like Omos could thrive with a good manager. It's likely that there will be a lengthy feud between Omos and Lashley coming off this betrayal, but Omos will be able to sit under the learning tree of MVP and could become a formidable force with him in his corner.

