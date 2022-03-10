MVP gives update on in-ring future with WWE

MVP is one step closer to stepping back into a WWE ring.

Montel Vontavious Porter was the most recent guest on Wrestling with Freddie to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked about the status of his knee injury, Porter said that he's all healed up and is waiting on WWE's medical staff to clear him to return.

"Right now, going through my physical assessment to get clear to get back in the ring. Because you know, I had that knee injury for a while," Porter said. "It’s all healed up. So now it’s just a matter of me jumping through their hoops to make sure that I’m physically capable of performing in the ring. So feeling good. The knee injury, the torn meniscus is completely healed. And now it’s just a matter of rebuilding the strength in the leg from the atrophied muscle my teardrop has gone non-existent."

MVP is working with a trainer to prepare him for his WWE in-ring return

With Bobby Lashley currently off RAW, MVP's position on WWE programming remains uncertain.

Porter said he's working hard on his cardio and has hired a trainer ahead of his WWE return to make sure he's prepared for his return to the ring.

"We’re working on building that back up and cardio," MVP continued. "My cardio is much better than I thought it would be because I’d actually hired a trainer, and I’ve been working on it,” he added. “So I’m further along than I thought I would be. Fortunately, I wasn’t on my back gasping for air, but I feel pretty damn good."

What do you make of Porter's comments? When do you think we'll see him back in the ring on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to WrestleZone for the transcription of this podcast.

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see MVP return to in-ring action? Yes No 1 votes so far