"There is a reason Bobby became the ALL MIGHTY" - MVP guarantees results from his pairing with Omos

MVP is ready to take Omos to the next level on WWE RAW.

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley defeated Omos on night two of WrestleMania 38, a match that he won without Montel Vontavious Porter in his corner at ringside. The following night on WWE RAW, Porter turned on Lashley and aligned himself with Omos.

Today on social media, Porter explained his actions and said that he would be there to help unlock Omos' true potential in WWE, tweeting out:

"Omos is in need of guidance. All he needs is to unlock his true potential. He needs a person to show him HOW to do that. I have proven that I know how to do that. There is a reason Bobby became the ALL MIGHTY after he started listening to me. *three money bags emojis*."

MVP @The305MVP

I have proven that I know how to do that.

There is a reason Bobby became the ALL MIGHTY after he started listening to me. twitter.com/WWEUK/status/1… WWE UK @WWEUK



Tune in to What will @TheGiantOmos and @The305MVP have to say following their cruel betrayal?Tune in to #WWERaw TONIGHT as they address the WWE Universe… What will @TheGiantOmos and @The305MVP have to say following their cruel betrayal?Tune in to #WWERaw TONIGHT as they address the WWE Universe…👀 https://t.co/Z6Mvry90pF Omos is in need of guidance. All he needs is to unlock his true potential. He needs a person to show him HOW to do that.I have proven that I know how to do that.There is a reason Bobby became the ALL MIGHTY after he started listening to me. Omos is in need of guidance. All he needs is to unlock his true potential. He needs a person to show him HOW to do that.I have proven that I know how to do that. There is a reason Bobby became the ALL MIGHTY after he started listening to me. 💰💰💰 twitter.com/WWEUK/status/1…

MVP believes betraying Bobby Lashley and aligning with Omos was a business decision

Many in the WWE Universe believe that Montel Vontavious Porter betrayed Bobby Lashley for no reason on WWE RAW last week.

Porter has a different viewpoint on last week's events, stating on social media that he fired Lashley and replaced him with Omos. He called the whole ordeal simply business, tweeting out:

"'Cruel betrayal'? Is that what you call firing someone and replacing them? I call it business. Surely The 'ALL MIGHTY' understands that," Porter tweeted.

Both Omos and Montel Vontavious Porter are expected tonight on RAW to address the WWE Universe and explain their actions from last week. One would have to imagine that The All Mighty Bobby Lashley won't be too far behind.

What do you make of Porter's comments? Do you believe he'll be able to help take Omos to the next level in WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Who will benefit more from MVP's services? Bobby Lashley Omos 7 votes so far