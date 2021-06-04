Photo: MVP looking to add two SmackDown stars to The Hurt Business?

MVP's latest Instagram photo has left fans wondering whether he's looking to recruit more members in The Hurt Business.

MVP posted a photo with The Street Profits on his official Instagram handle and the comment section blew up with fans stating that the duo would be a good addition to The Hurt Business. WWE on FOX's official Twitter handle later reposted the photo and it looks like they share the fans' sentiments as well.

Fans had a mixed response to MVP's photo with Street Profits

The latest WWE releases have left a bad taste in fans' mouths and it showed in the responses to WWE on FOX's tweet.

Many others seemed excited about the prospect of The Street Profits joining The Hurt Business. Check out some of the responses below:

Why bother watching and investing time into anyone...these guys could be fired tomorrow for all we know. — AlphaEight8 (@GTDevillier) June 4, 2021

Just think Survivor Series:



Heyman creates a faction using Roman, Jey & Jimmy & 2 others.



MVP creates a faction using Lashley, Street Profits & 2 others. — 🅝🅘🅖🅗🅣🅦🅘🅝🅖 (@CrownWolfX) June 4, 2021

NEW HURT BUSINESS MEMBERS? pic.twitter.com/qt4su0RujJ — Scar Guerrero (@ScarGuerreroMAW) June 4, 2021

Be careful on what you post 😥 pic.twitter.com/Miis0A5oW5 — Roberto (@Rubencio85) June 4, 2021

MVP joined forces with Bobby Lashley on the May 11, 2020 edition of WWE RAW and the in-ring veteran was hopeful about managing Lashley to a WWE title reign. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander later joined the duo and the faction was named "The Hurt Business".

Benjamin and Alexander were later kicked out of the stable on the road to WrestleMania 37. MVP has previously talked about the possibility of adding more members to the faction.

To be clear, Bobby Lashley and MVP are The Hurt Business. We are always looking for talented applicants. Have the day you deserve.

The Street Profits are currently wrestling with the SmackDown brand. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are 3-time WWE Tag Team Champions with title wins on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Bobby Lashley and MVP are currently having the time of their lives on RAW with Lashley holding the WWE title. He won the belt by defeating The Miz mere weeks before WrestleMania 37 and successfully defended the title against Drew McIntyre at The Show of Shows.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of The Street Profits joining The Hurt Business somewhere down the line? Do you think Bobby Lashley could hold the WWE title for a while yet? Let us know in the comment section below!

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Arjun