MVP has said he'd be keen to work closely with Aleister Black and Zelina Vega as he continues to put down a marker as a manager in WWE.

MVP, the former United States Champion, made a triumphant return to the WWE family earlier this year.

He made a surprising cameo at Royal Rumble in January, before easing his way back into things on Monday Night RAW as both an active competitor and as an on-screen Manager and proverbial mouthpiece. He went from hosting MVP Longue segments to fronting the career of Bobby Lashley, giving the monstrous athlete an advocate.

MVP keen to work with Aleister Black and Zelina Vega

He's done that with such aplomb that fans have been busy speculating just who else he might take under his wing. On screen, he's already set his sights on Cedric Alexander and Apollo but, in an exclusive interview with me, MVP identified two others he'd love to get involved with.

Had a great chat with @The305MVP today, two years after we first spoke and assumed his WWE chapter had been written.



All that’s changed - we covered a lot of ground, can’t wait to share. May just be one of the most astute and articulate minds in the business. — Matty Paddock (@MattyPaddock) July 17, 2020

That pairing was Aleister Black and his real-life wife, Zelina Vega. The duo aren't a natural pairing on RAW, but MVP clearly sees something in both of them.

He explained:

"Right now I'm enjoying working with Apollo and I've had a chance to work with Cedric and Ricochet. Those are some guys who I think have some huge upside that myself and Lashley can continue to improve. There are other guys that I see, for example, Aleister Black. He is a tremendously talented individual and I really like his work.

On Vega, the 46-year-old added:

Zelina Vega is really coming into her own on the mic as a Manager and I'd really like to trade barbs with her at some point, but we have a massive roster of tremendous talent, and down the PC there's a group of young talent chomping at the bit for an opportunity... there's no shortage of talent I'm looking forward to working with.

46-year-old MVP may not wrestle in too many matches now, but he steps up to the big stage of 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules' this Sunday when he challenges Apollo Crews for the United States Championship.

The challenger proclaimed himself the real United States Champion after a non-title victory over Crews recently, but Sunday presents him an opportunity to legitimately claim the gold for the third time.

WWE Horror Show at Extreme Rules takes place on WWE Network this coming Sunday. Visit wwe.com for more.