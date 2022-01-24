“No one can do that better than him” - MVP identifies the WWE Superstar that recruited him into The Hurt Business

MVP recently opened up about the formation of The Hurt Business in WWE and how he landed a role in the faction.

The Hurt Business was one of the most popular stables in WWE in early 2020. The group came together after MVP aligned himself with Bobby Lashley, promising him a WWE Championship reign.

The following night on Raw, MVP and Lashley added Shelton Benjamin to their group as the duo helped Benjamin capture the 24/7 Championship from R-Truth, and the group was formally named The Hurt Business. Cedric Alexander was later added to the mix.

During this week’s Out of Character with Ryan Satin, The RAW Star discussed the creation of the faction:

“Bobby (Lashley) had the idea for a management type stable and a Suge Knight type character. As a matter of fact, Bobby said a cross between The Rock’s character from Ballers and Suge Knight. Shelton (Benjamin) was like, ‘Man, that’s MVP all day. Nobody can do that better than him.’ Once they put me and Bobby together, the thought of adding Shelton was great. We were excited about adding Shelton, and it was cool that they were with us on that."

The two-time United States Champion also talked about how the inclusion of Cedric Alexander came to be:

"Then when it came to adding a fourth member, I knew Cedric (Alexander) from around, but Shelton actually had a relationship with him. (...) We felt we needed a young gun and a high flier to round out the group. When we were given our options of who it could be, we felt Cedric would benefit the most and simultaneously help us round out what we wanted to do. It was really cool that we were allowed lots of input into who we wanted and how we wanted to do it.” (H/T- wrestlingnews.co)

The Hurt Business enjoyed great success in WWE

The Hurt Business was one of the most dominant factions in WWE in recent times. The group, led by their mouthpiece MVP, enjoyed great success and held all four titles in the men's division at the same time.

The group was also involved in a faction war with Retribution. They broke up before WrestleMania 37 when Lashley attacked Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander after the duo lost a 2-on-1 handicap match against Drew McIntyre.

Also Read Article Continues below

Since then, the group has reformed and broken up on several occasions, with the most recent being the physical altercation between the All Mighty and the Benjamin & Alexander on RAW a couple of weeks back.

A WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Lita should win the Royal Rumble. More right here.

Edited by Arjun