"The greatest athlete on the planet" – Former United States Champion heaps praise on Bobby Lashley after Royal Rumble win

Bobby Lashley's Hurt Business partner MVP is all praise after The All-Mighty captured the WWE Championship for the second time in his career.

Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2022 to become the new WWE Champion. The match wasn't short on drama as Roman Reigns interfered and cost Lesnar the title.

WWE correspondent Sarah Schreiber caught up with Lashley and MVP after the championship match. MVP, elated at the win, ruled out any controversy and made jokes at the expense of Lesnar. He claimed that The All-Mighty Era had begun again:

"The All Mighty era is upon us once again. On Monday, we reconvene. Everybody should be absolutely thrilled that The All Mighty, the greatest athlete on the planet, is once again the WWE Champion." (from 0:33 onwards)

Lashley also had some words to say:

"I took everything that Brock had and I still pinned him."

You can watch the full interview here:

Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar in a controversial fashion

Bobby Lashley can finally say he's one of the few men in WWE to beat Brock Lesnar in a singles competition.

The two behemoths slugged it out in a knock-down, drag-out fight for the WWE Championship. The exhilarating and hard-hitting action had fans in St. Louis on edge throughout the bout. However, things took an unpredictable turn when the referee got caught in the action. Lesnar planted Lashley with an F5, but there was no one to make the count.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns used this opportunity to sneak into the ring and speared Lesnar. He asked Paul Heyman to hand him the WWE title. The Tribal Chief used the title to smash Lesnar across the face, allowing Lashley to make the cover for the three counts.

