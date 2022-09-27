"He kind of looks like this guy" - MVP praises major WWE NXT Superstar

WWE Superstar Montel Vontavious Porter (aka MVP) praised former North American Champion Carmelo Hayes.

In 2006, MVP made his WWE debut and quickly became a fan favorite. After spending several years away from WWE, he returned at the Royal Rumble 2020, where he was eliminated by Brock Lesnar. Porter later signed with the company and became Bobby Lashley's manager to create The Hurt Business.

Since then, Porter has been portraying the role of a manager and has slowly moved away from the in-ring competition. Today, he posted a GIF of himself praising former 2-time North American Champion Carmelo Hayes from the Black and Gold brand:

"There's a guy down in NXT. He kind of looks like this guy. And like this guy, he doesn't miss! #ballin"

Fans have been theorizing that Porter might manage Carmelo Hayes when he shows up on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if the fan theory comes true or not.

MVP appeared on RAW alongside 'The Nigerian Giant' Omos

Earlier this year, MVP was in Bobby Lashley's corner when he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2022. Later, Lashley was injured at the Elimination Chamber and lost his title.

Lashley accepted Omos' challenge and defeated him at WrestleMania 38. After 'Mania, Porter returned alongside Lashley but stabbed The Almighty in the back, aligning himself with The Nigerian Giant.

After weeks of hiatus, the duo returned to Monday Night RAW and began squashing jobbers as Porter remained on Omos' side. Last night, Omos defeated two local enhancement talents while Porter was with the commentators.

Do you think Porter can help Omos win titles in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

