MVP provides serious medical update following WWE exit

MVP has just provided a serious medical update on his health status. This comes after his recent WWE exit.

MVP first made an impact in WWE in the mid-2000s where he was one of the top heels in the company. During this time, he won the United States Championship and was best remembered for his feud with Matt Hardy.

Following his departure from the Stamford-based promotion, he plied his trade on the independent circuit before returning to the company a couple of years ago. Considering his age, he stayed out of the ring and played the role of a manager. He managed The Hurt Business and Omos. His time with WWE came to an end earlier this year.

Recently, the former WWE star announced his plan to undergo stem cell therapy so that he could wrestle a bit more before he retires from the ring. Now, the former WWE star has taken to social media to provide fans with an update regarding the status of his therapy. He mentioned that he was now relieved of any pain in his knee.

"An update on my stem cell progress! @rejuvstem got me pain free in my knee!!!!! Shout out to Jared @_6lack.fit_ my personal trainer!"

Omos reacted to MVP's WWE departure

Omos got to spend a lot of time with Montel Vontavious Porter during his final days with WWE. The two of them traveled together a lot since the former United States Champion was his manager for quite a while. Hence, his departure from the company had affected Omos.

During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Omos mentioned that he will miss the former WWE star, stating that he learned a lot from him during their time together.

"Since my time on WWE, MVP, I've spent the most time with him on the road," Omos stated. "We drove everywhere, three, four hours, you name it. It was him and I, hip to hip, so I'm definitely gonna miss him. I think it was time. I think our time that we spent together, I was able to learn a lot from him." [3:06 – 3:25]

It remains to be seen who will be MVP's first opponent when he steps back into the ring again.

