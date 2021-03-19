MVP reacts to Bobby Lashley not being featured on latest WrestleMania 37 poster

MVP isn't happy at WWE Champion Bobby Lashley being snubbed from the latest WWE WrestleMania 37 poster.

This year's Show Of Shows is mere weeks away and WWE is currently hyping up the event on its social media handles.

The company's official Instagram handle recently posted a new WrestleMania poster featuring some of the biggest names in the promotion. The creative features top WWE Superstars like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, and Edge. Interestingly, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley isn't featured on the poster.

The snub wasn't taken lightly by MVP of The Hurt Business and he decided to share his thoughts in a comment.

MVP's comment read as follows:

"Bobby Lashley > Bad Bunny."

You can see that Bad Bunny is also featured on the poster alongside WWE's top names. Check out the post and the screengrab of MVP's response below:

MVP's comment

Bobby Lashley is currently getting the biggest push of his WWE career

Bobby Lashley has been pushed as a top heel on WWE RAW ever since he was separated from Lana. He joined forces with MVP and the duo formed The Hurt Business on the red brand. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander joined the faction soon after.

The Hurt Business has wreaked havoc on WWE RAW for months on end. Bobby Lashley finally got his big opportunity when he helped The Miz defeat Drew McIntyre for the WWE title at the 2021 Elimination Chamber PPV.

The All Mighty went on to become the No.1 Contender for the WWE title. He defeated The Miz on the 1st March 2021 edition of RAW to become WWE Champion for the first time in his career.

Bobby Lashley is currently holding the coveted belt and is all set to defend it against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37. The former WWE Champion is hell-bent on exacting revenge for what Lashley did at Elimination Chamber 2021.

What are your thoughts on WWE snubbing Bobby Lashley from its latest WrestleMania 37 poster while Bad Bunny made the cut? Sound off in the comment section!