MVP responds to WWE fan asking him to help Keith Lee

MVP has had an amazing year since his return to WWE. He co-founded The Hurt Business alongside Bobby Lashley and led the group through a difficult year, all the way to the top.

In the span of one year, he rebuilt the careers of both Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin and even guided Lashley on his path to becoming WWE Champion.

However, MVP revealed that he isn't someone who is there to help just about anybody. Responding to a fan's plea on Instagram, MVP claimed that he has no intentions of providing help to Keith Lee.

The fan, who commented on one of MVP's recent Instagram posts, asked him if he could help Keith Lee.

The Instagram user suggested that The Limitless One Lee could be of service to the former US Champion either as a bodyguard or being the newest member of The Hurt Business.

MVP responded to the fan and said he shouldn't be the one helping out the former NXT Champion.

MVP has no intention of helping Keith Lee

Keith Lee has been out with an injury since February 2021. He was originally set to face Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship.

Lee is seen as a future star by WWE. Before getting injured, The Limitless One was put in some great storylines and even faced Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

Advertisement

MVP is currently busy managing WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

One of the main reasons why MVP is not considering helping Keith Lee may be due to the fact that he is taking care of things for Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty has been on a tear as WWE Champion and looks set to keep hold of the title for a long time.

However, these plans could be thwarted by Drew McIntyre, who has once again emerged as the No.1 Contender for the WWE Championship.

With still no clear motive behind their actions, @MACEtheWRESTLER and @TBARRetribution lay waste to @DMcIntyreWWE for the second week in a row. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Mzu0u0Gpss — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021

MVP seems to have made plans to fend off the Scottish Warrior as he has enlisted the services of former RETRIBUTION members T-Bar and Mace.

Do you think T-Bar and Mace are the newest members of The Hurt Business? Let us know down below.