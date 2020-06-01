MVP reveals why he was angry at Shad Gaspard after memorable WWE moment

Shad Gaspard and MVP

MVP recently talked about Shad Gaspard on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, where he revealed that he was not at all happy with the way Gaspard had uploaded a video where the two of them were reacting to Kofi Kingston's win at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 35 saw one of the most remarkable moments in the history of WWE's largest pay-per-view event of the year when Kofi Kingston overcame all the odds to win the WWE Championship. It was a special moment for a lot of people, including Shad Gaspard and MVP, who were at a sports bar watching WrestleMania. They reacted extremely emotionally when they saw their friend's enormous victory on the largest stage of them all, and later Shad Gaspard would release their reaction on social media.

MVP reveals his frustration with Shad Gaspard

While talking about the late Shad Gaspard on the podcast, MVP revealed that he was extremely upset with Shad at the time, because he had felt that their reaction and the moment was private, and not something that he felt should be shared for 'likes'.

"I was very upset with him for doing that. I felt upset because I thought that was a private moment. That wasn't for the public consumption. That was not for the dirt sheets. I know Shad is very ambitious and he likes to do the social media thing. At first I was kinda hot, because I was like, 'Don't post that s**t for likes!'"

You can see the video here:

However, later he would come to understand that the moment had resonated with a lot of people, who also shared their sentiments about the moment. He admitted that later, he would call up Shad and apologize, because sharing the moment was the right call.

"When I saw the response to the video and saw what people were seeing, and people were able to understand what it meant to see Kofi winning the WWE Championship to us..."

He went on to praise Kingston and explained how the moment was so special, especially given Kofi's roots.

"To see such a good husband, father, friend, put in the hard work and attain something that is the apex of our industry. Kofi was born in Ghana and grew up here. So literally, an African American is holding the WWE Championship for the first time, that was a huge moment."

Shad Gaspard passed away in 2020

MVP revealed this story about Shad Gaspard when he was paying tribute to him on Lilian Garcia's show. Shad had passed away very recently after he drowned. Shad and his son were both caught in a riptide, and while Shad told the lifeguards to save his son first, he would not be able to make it out of the situation. He tragically drowned, and his body was recovered after two days of searching.