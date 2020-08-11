MVP reveals Apollo Crews' unique behaviour backstage in WWE RAW

Ever since he returned to WWE, MVP has been working multiple Superstars, all in different capacities. However, one of the younger Superstars that he has been working with recently, is Apollo Crews. Working with Crews, MVP revealed, was different from working with other Superstars on WWE RAW. He went on to reveal his experience working with him during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

MVP talked about working with Apollo Crews backstage on WWE RAW

Apollo Crews has been on a strong run on WWE RAW recently. For the first time in his career, he has been picking up wins on RAW and as a result of this, has ended up becoming the new United States Champion. MVP recently lost to Apollo Crews, which made the latter the Undisputed WWE United States Champion.

Now, MVP has talked about his experience working with Crews and why he is different from other younger Superstars working backstage in WWE.

“Apollo Crews is a gifted athlete. Every time I’m in the ring with him, I’m just impressed at the things he’s capable of doing. I met him years ago on the independent scene in the U.K., so I’ve seen his work mature. He and I have had opportunities to talk where I’ve been able to impart some of my experiences on him. One of the biggest things that’s going to work in the favor of Apollo Crews future is he’s coachable. It’s his aptitude. Some guys will only ask you for advice because it’s the thing to do, but they don’t necessarily apply it. If Apollo Crews asks you for feedback, he genuinely wants it to get better. And if you do point something out to him, you only have to do it once, because, by the next time, the adjustment has been made. Apollo Crews has all the tools to be the next big star. Time will tell, but I’m in his corner and I believe he will be. Firsthand, I see how coachable he is, how humble he is, and how hungry he is, three qualities you need to be a star in this industry.” - MVP, Sports Illustrated