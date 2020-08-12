MVP reveals why he changed his mind about retirement

MVP has been on a roll since his return to WWE earlier this year. After his on-screen return at the Royal Rumble, MVP faced Rey Mysterio the following night on RAW and then said that he was contemplating retirement. However, it's all gone so differently.

MVP and The Hurt Business have been one of the most interesting parts of WWE RAW in recent months. This led to MVP recently signing a new multi-year deal with WWE.

In a recent interview with Newsweek, MVP was asked about his new WWE contract and the former US Champion described how it felt:

It's pretty cool, man. It's one of those things I wasn't necessarily expecting, especially since making the intention of retiring this year, but as we say in the professional wrestling business, "card is subject to change."

MVP was then asked about his "retirement" and what made him change his mind about it. MVP revealed the reason behind it to be his young son who is a WWE fan:

The reason that I came back primarily was my son. He's five, would be six in October, and he became a WWE fan, and I guess [I] wanted to give him a chance to see daddy in WWE. We did the road tour, we did San Antonio [back in January] and that just opened up the doors and I took a position as a producer. I was offered a producer's position, but I was asked if I could do a few more onscreen things and just build from there. Eventually, I started doing less as a producer and more as onscreen talent, and ultimately the biggest joy for me was my son.

MVP doesn't want The Hurt Business to be Nation of Domination 2.0

After the formation of The Hurt Business, there was some talk that the faction was being positioned as the new Nation of Domination. An appearance alongside Ron Simmons on RAW also fueled some speculation.

During his interview with Newsweek, MVP was asked about how he feels The Hurt Business being called a revival of the Nation of Domination:

Yeah, it's been done. At the time it was done it was great, the individuals that were there are legendary and Hall of Famers. I was more, let's do something new rather than rehash something that's already been done, and I'm excited for what we've done in how it's been received and Vince is high on it, so we are in a great spot now.

MVP is currently feuding with WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews and will challenge Crews for the title at SummerSlam.