MVP has rejuvenated his WWE career and recently signed a new contract with his company. The former United States Champion is now leading his own faction, The Hurt Business, along with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. The leader of The Hurt Business recently opened up about Vince McMahon during an interview.

MVP was recently interviewed by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. The leader of The Hurt Business was asked about how Vince McMahon has influenced him as a wrestler. MVP reveals that Vince McMahon has always been tough but fair and added that he was able to take what he learned under Vince McMahon to everywhere else he has wrestled:

That's an interesting question. Vince is very demanding. I've always said this about Vince–he's hard, but he's fair, with me, for sure. I remember when I first got called up to WWE and I was doing segments with Matt Hardy in our feud, Vince pulled us to the side and said, very specifically, 'When we're doing these segments, I want you guys to be very involved. I want you to participate.' Up until then, I thought my role was as talent, so I didn't know I was allowed to do that. But Vince was the one that opened that door for me, so I took a more hands-on approach. H/T: WrestlingINC

WWE is the NFL of pro wrestling. It's the biggest, strongest platform in the industry, so to be able to learn from Vince McMahon, I was able to take those skills to other places and continue to grow.

MVP says that Vince McMahon is a perfectionist

MVP went on to discuss how after coming back to WWE, he finally understood what Vince McMahon wanted. MVP described Vince as a "perfectionist", for whole good enough was never enough:

Coming back now, I understand what Vince wants and how he wants it. And Vince is a perfectionist. Good enough is not good enough for Vince. His influence has been huge. I'm a go-getter, and I want to be involved with the segments I'm in, and I want to make sure that I'm on the same page with the other talent so that your viewing experience on Monday Night Raw is the best that it can possibly can.

The Hurt Business are establishing themselves as the top faction on WWE RAW. Shelton Benjamin was in action against Apollo Crews on RAW last night and left with a big win.