MVP reveals reason why he doesn't want Randy Orton in The Hurt Business

WWE veteran MVP has made it clear on Twitter that he doesn't want Randy Orton in The Hurt Business.

Orton's Twitter war with American rapper Soulja Boy is far from over. Randy Orton recently posted a non-PG tweet in response to Soulja Boy's latest jibe at him and MVP responded to the same.

A fan chimed in and stated that Orton would be a great addition to The Hurt Business. MVP responded to the fan and said that one can never trust a snake. Check out the exchange below:

MVP's response to Randy Orton's shot at Soulja Boy

Nah. You can never trust a snake. Ever! 😉 https://t.co/vERbQkgT5B — MVP (@The305MVP) March 29, 2021

Randy Orton has been involved in several factions over the past two decades

Randy Orton knows a thing or two when it comes to being involved in major factions. The Viper joined Evolution in the early stages of his WWE career in 2002-03 and soon transformed into one of the most hated villains in all of WWE. Orton's World title win over Chris Benoit in 2004 led to Triple H kicking him out of Evolution. Orton soon kicked off a singles run and it didn't take long for him to become one of the most popular acts on WWE TV.

Randy Orton formed his own faction named The Legacy years later. The stable consisted of Orton, Ted Dibiase Jr., and Cody Rhodes. Orton was also a member of The Wyatt Family for a short period of time.

I’ve known @RandyOrton for nearly two decades and have been vocal about his in-ring ability and natural talent. This was a great interview and an honest look at the man I know, hosted by @steveaustinBSR who has seen it all & done it all in @WWE. GREAT interview. @peacockTV https://t.co/rpQwthP9Ul — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 24, 2021

One thing that has been a constant throughout Randy Orton's career is his ability to strike when his opponent least expects it. Orton has had a history of turning on his friends as well. He has made a career out of being a bad guy and is regarded as one of the greatest villains in WWE history.

MVP is a seasoned WWE veteran and has watched Randy Orton's career closely over the years. He is quite aware of the fact that Orton isn't one to be trusted in the least.

What do you think? Does the idea of Randy Orton joining The Hurt Business excite you? Sound off in the comments section.