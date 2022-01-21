MVP predicts former WWE Champion will face Bobby Lashley after the Royal Rumble

Bobby Lashley is looking to regain the WWE title against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. His manager, MVP, believes that the former champion Big E could be the next challenger after January 29th.

The two men are no strangers to one another, with the long-serving New Day member having cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Lashley just last year.

Speaking on Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast, MVP told the WWE commentator that if E brought forward a more aggressive side, he could see him facing Lashley for the WWE Title once again:

"Big E could be that if he could find that internal switch to say, 'Okay. Now, I'm laughing. I'm having fun. But now, it's time to also be a beast.' And his road to WrestleMania, I predict, finds this way to Lashley. Because I believe Bobby Lashley, the All Mighty will beat Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, and he will take back the WWE championship."

Although MVP's prediction is an exciting one, there is currently a beast named Brock Lesnar waiting for Lashley at the Rumble.

Big E and Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship history

Big E holds two wins over the former WWE champion. One, most notably, took place inside a steel cage, where he also retained the WWE title in the process.

However, MVP stated on After the Bell that he does not see their next encounter going the same way, if Lashley is 100% healthy.

"Bobby Lashley feels that while Big E is definitely a threat, anybody that steps in the ring with him, is not at Bobby's level."

With the road to Wrestlemania on the horizon, could fans see the two Monday Night RAW heavyweights clash again?

