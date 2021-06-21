"You're a liar" - MVP sends a heated message to former WWE Champion

Within the last year of WWE programming, MVP has established himself as one of the most integral parts of RAW. At the moment, it seems like MVP is looking for another client, as he has his sights set on Kofi Kingston.

In the past few weeks, the former WWE United States Champion has been trying to convince Kingston to accept his offer to possibly join the Hurt Business. Though Bobby Lashley's manager has approached him several times, Kingston continues to reject MVP.

On a special Hell in a Cell edition of WWE's The Bump, MVP expressed his feelings about Kingston, and he had some strong words for the 14-time tag team champion:

"Every circus has clowns," said MVP. "When you want the comedic relief, you call in The New Day and they'll come in and they'll sing and dance, they'll entertain you and they'll give you that ha-ha. Great. How long was Kofi Kingston WWE Champion? How long did his reign last? And when he stepped in the ring with Brock Lesnar, how long was that match?"

"From you to go from here, the top of the mountain, to just being content with being with your family and your friends and hanging out and making people laugh, I think it says a lot about your character and that you don't have what it takes to be WWE Champion." MVP continued. "He'll try to pass it off by saying, 'Hey I don't need that, I've done it'. You're a liar, Kofi Kingston. Because if you could be WWE Champion, you would be. I don't think you've got what it takes anymore, and that's why you're content to hang out with [Xavier] Woods and play video games and whatever it is you do because you don't compete seriously anymore."

.@The305MVP to @TrueKofi on @WWETheBump - "I just don't think you've got what it takes anymore to be #WWEChampion and that's why you're content hanging out with @AustinCreedWins and playing video games because you don't compete seriously anymore."

MVP argued that Kingston has become complacent because he continues to team up with Xavier Woods, whereas he could be chasing glory as a singles star. He emphasized that he could help Kingston achieve great things.

MVP has played a vital role in Bobby Lashley's rise to the top in WWE

Bobby Lashley and MVP in WWE

Last year, MVP alligned with Bobby Lashley, and the duo has become arguably the premier pair in WWE. They went on to form the Hurt Business, which quickly became one of the most dominant factions in wrestling because everyone in it benefitted from their role in the group.

With MVP by his side, Lashley had a dominant reign as the WWE United States Championship. He defeated The Miz in March to win his first WWE Championship after 16 years in the business.

Lashley is set to defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell tonight. Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's Hell in a Cell preview in the video embedded below.

