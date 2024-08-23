MVP shares cryptic message following WWE departure

MVP shared a cryptic message today on social media following his WWE departure. The 50-year-old recently appeared in Game Changer Wrestling and challenged Josh Barnett to a match at a future Bloodsport event.

The veteran was removed from WWE's internal roster last month, alongside Bobby Lashley and Tamina. MVP last served as the manager for Omos and was formerly a part of The Hurt Business faction.

He took to his Instagram account today to share a cryptic message. Montel Vontavious Porter shared a video by Rick Beato noting that people can still accomplish great things after the age of 30. He noted that no one should let age dictate their accomplishments, as seen in the Instagram post below.

"LISTEN TO THIS!!! DO NOT LET AGE DICTATE YOUR ACCOMPLISHMENTS!!!!! But, be realistic. 😂😂😂," he wrote.

The veteran captured the Intercontinental Championship twice during his tenure with the company and is a former WWE Tag Champion with Matt Hardy.

Omos comments on MVP's departure from WWE

Omos recently commented on MVP's exit from the company and claimed that it was time for the former champion to seek new opportunities.

Omos has not competed in a match since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 5 edition of SmackDown. There have been recent reports that the company has given up on him, and The Nigerian Giant recently launched his own fragrance YouTube channel.

In an interview with Adrian Hernadez, the big man spoke highly of his former manager but noted that it was time for him to move on. He stated that he was going to miss his mentor, and he learned a lot from him while traveling together.

"Since my time on WWE, MVP, I've spent the most time with him on the road," Omos stated. "We drove everywhere, three, four hours, you name it. It was him and I, hip to hip, so I'm definitely gonna miss him. I think it was time. I think our time that we spent together, I was able to learn a lot from him." [3:06 – 3:25]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

MVP accomplished a lot during his time in WWE. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for him in the world of professional wrestling and if The Hurt Business will potentially reunite in another promotion down the line.

