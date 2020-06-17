MVP shares the results of his COVID-19 test

All WWE personnel were required to take the COVID-19 test.

MVP shared the news with the WWE Universe via Instagram.

MVP has elevated Bobby Lashley

The WWE recently issued a statement regarding a Development Talent testing positive for COVID-19. The WWE has since, paused its taping schedule and said that it would not commence taping until all employees have been tested. Mojo Rawley shared a video of himself being tested for the Coronavirus. MVP, who is also a part of the WWE, was administered the test. For those of you who are unaware, this is WWE's official statement:

“A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule.”

MVP tests negative for COVID-19

WWE administered all its employees to the COVID-19 test after it found a positive case in the company. The former United States Champion, MVP took the test and shared the result with his Instagram followers.

MVP has tested negative for COVID-19, and he is ecstatic as ever. We are glad that MVP is safe and can return to perform in the WWE.

It was reported that the promotion opened its tapings to the general public earlier this week. These fans were required to sign a waiver stating that WWE would not be held liable if any of them contracted COVID-19. Some reports stated that the fans weren't allowed to wear masks, but WWE issued a statement regarding these rumors.

“Fans have not been in attendance at WWE events since March 13.

Yesterday, a select number of friends and family were permitted to attend WWE’s TV production.

These individuals were required to participate in medical screenings prior to entering the closed set at our training facility, and were kept apart from in-ring performers and production personnel.

Attendance was below 20% capacity and social distancing guidelines were adhered to with at least six feet between parties, thus face masks were not required.”