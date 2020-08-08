MVP signs multi-year deal with WWE

Former WWE United States Champion MVP has announced on social media that he has signed a 'multi-year deal' with WWE.

The leader of The Hurt Business took to Instagram to make the announcement that he has signed a new deal with the promotion:

"Tonight, I'm drinking "the good stuff". Yamazaki 18 from @suntorywhisky is the spirit of choice. I have come to terms with @wwe on a multi year deal. MVP is in #thehurtbusiness for the foreseeable future! Kampai! 🥃 NOW... it's official!"

It was announced on Monday Night RAW this week that MVP will challenge for the WWE United States Championship against current Champion, Apollo Crews, at SummerSlam on August 23, 2020.

MVP's 2020 in WWE

MVP returned to WWE during the Royal Rumble pay per view in January of 2020. The former US Champion was a surprise entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match, but was quickly eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

The following night on Monday Night RAW, MVP would be defeated by Rey Mysterio. MVP would then take to Instagram, suggesting that the defeat to Rey Mysterio could be the final match in his career, as he was considering retirement.

After the match against Rey Mysterio, MVP would make sporadic appearances on Monday Night RAW as the host of the talk-show segment the V.I.P Lounge. This was then followed by the news that MVP had been hired by WWE as a producer for the company.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, MVP would once again transition into a full-time in-ring performer as opposed to a WWE producer. MVP would then become the business manager for Bobby Lashley, helping The All Mighty get a WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre at the Backlash pay per view.

Recently, MVP has been feuding with current United States Champion Apollo Crews over the WWE United States Championship. MVP at one point dubbed himself as the "real United States Champion", introducing a new title design.

Unfortunately, MVP would be defeated by Apollo Crews this past week on Monday Night RAW, with the latter becoming the Undisputed United States Champion.

MVP has also formed a faction on Monday Night RAW known as 'The Hurt Business' and consists of RAW Superstars Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin as well.

What are your thoughts on MVP signing a multi-year WWE contract?