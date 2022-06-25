"There was just like no upside" - Former WWE writer says MVP was supposed to be managed by WWE Hall Of Famer

Former WWE writer Andrew Goldstein said MVP was supposed to be managed by Teddy Long after his debut on SmackDown.

Montel Vontavious Porter made his debut over fifteen years ago on SmackDown. Fans instantly gravitated towards the star due to his great entrance and the tick-tok countdown. After working outside WWE for several years, the 48-year-old returned to WWE in 2018 and became an on-screen personality.

However, the original plans for Porter were quite different than one would have imagined. Recently on The Universal Wrestling Podcast, former WWE writer Andrew Goldstein recalled that MVP was going to be managed by Teddy Long in his early days:

“The original end to the story was that Teddy Long was going to be his agent and that it was going to be a Teddy Long heel turn as like, he was playing both sides. ‘I’m the GM of Smackdown, but I’m also representing this high-priced free agent’. But then, Teddy couldn’t take bumps and there was just like, no upside to having Teddy as a working manager. So we never really paid off the whole story of who MVP’s agent was.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It would have been interesting to see Teddy Long manage MVP in his early days as there were several segments on SmackDown involving the two, but as Goldstein said, the plans were dropped.

MVP's client Omos qualified for MITB match

The former U.S. champion is one of the best on-screen personalities on the roster and has helped guys like Bobby Lashley and Omos on their journey. After being associated with Lashley for over two years, he switched sides and aligned himself with Omos.

The two made Bobby Lashley's time on RAW a living nightmare. They feuded with Lashley for months before defeating The All Mighty at WrestleMania Backlash. However, they lost the feud when Lashley defeated both the superstars at Hell in a Cell in a handicap match.

Last week, the Nigerian Giant faced The Original Bro in a qualifying match for the Money in the Bank ladder match. After Omos reversed the RKO, he landed Riddle with a Choke Bomb for the win.

Omos, along with his manager, will be heading to Money in the Bank on July 2nd. It will be interesting to see if Omos can climb up the ladder and win the contract.

