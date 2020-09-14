MVP and the Hurt Business have been tearing through RAW in recent weeks and added Cedric Alexander to their ranks last week. Alexander turned on Ricochet and Apollo Crews, later stating that he was tired on being on the wrong end of beatdowns and chose to join the Hurt Business instead to earn and learn.

MVP took to Instagram earlier today to take a cheeky shot at AEW star MJF. Fans will know that MJF is known for his trademark scarf, and MVP shared a video of him wearing a similar scarf in the 2000s in a backstage segment with Teddy Long. MVP commented on the look getting "rebooted" by MJF. You can check out MVP's Instagram post below:

The segment hilariously promotes the DVD for Kane's film See No Evil with Teddy Long even commenting on how the DVD version has extra scenes in it.

Why MVP changed his mind about retirement

MVP returned to the WWE earlier this year during the Royal Rumble match and it looked like he would retire following a match with Rey Mysterio on RAW. Despite contemplating retirement earlier this year, MVP has gone on to become one of the most important Superstars on RAW right now and signed a new deal with WWE earlier this year.

In a recent interview with Newsweek, MVP opened up about changing his mind about retiring, attributing his decision to his young son:

The reason that I came back primarily was my son. He's five, would be six in October, and he became a WWE fan, and I guess [I] wanted to give him a chance to see daddy in WWE. We did the road tour, we did San Antonio [back in January] and that just opened up the doors and I took a position as a producer. I was offered a producer's position, but I was asked if I could do a few more onscreen things and just build from there. Eventually, I started doing less as a producer and more as onscreen talent, and ultimately the biggest joy for me was my son.

The Hurt Busiess have been one of the best parts of WWE television since their inception and with the group adding a Superstar of Cedric Alexander to their ranks, they look stronger than ever right now.