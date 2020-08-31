MVP teases huge development for Hurt Business on WWE RAW

At WWE Payback 2020, Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews in an impressive match to win the United States Championship. After a compelling run on WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley deserved a title reign, and that kickstarted after his victory over Crews in tonight's match. Following that, MVP teased that a huge development is underway for the Hurt Business on WWE RAW.

After the match, Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin were interviewed backstage. During the conversation, MVP put Lashley over and recalled the time when everyone doubted him while he was trying to form a faction. MVP also revealed that winning the United States Championship was the 'first step', and the 'second step' will arrive soon on WWE RAW. Talking about the Hurt Business, MVP noted:

"Satisfaction? You ask Apollo Crews about satisfaction. Because, of course, he is now a satisfied customer of our business. Our business is hurt. And I think if you talk to Apollo Crews right now, his neck is hurt, his ribs are hurt, and his feelings are confirmed."

"I told you. I told everybody. I told you when I first started talking to my man Bobby Lashley and when I started talking to my man Shelton Benjamin, I knew what we were capable of. This is step one and I promise you, step two is coming."

Bobby Lashley looked content with his title victory and talked about how his alliance with MVP and Shelton Benjamin is all about hurting people. Here's what Bobby Lashley had to say,

"We are not a brand, we are not a clique, we are not a group. We are the Hurt Business. Remember that, this is just the first to come."

What's next for The Hurt Business on WWE RAW?

After Bobby Lashley's title win, it will now be more comfortable for MVP to recruit ore talents on WWE RAW as a part of his group. He has been talking with Cedric Alexander, and the latter could soon turn heel to in forces with the Hurt Business.

After their match at Payback, Apollo Crews attacked Bobby Lashley from behind. Hence, we could also WWE RAW booking a title rematch between both the Superstars. However, it is expected that Lashley will hold onto the United States Championship and gain momentum before WWE decided to book a feud between him and Brock Lesnar, if and when the 'Beast Incarnate' returns.