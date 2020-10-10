The WWE Draft started last night on SmackDown and we have already seen some big moves between the brands. One of these was 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi moving over to WWE RAW from the blue brand. Naomi will be a great addition to the RAW women's division and it looks like one person is already interested in what she brings to the table.

The leader of The Hurt Business, MVP, reacted to Naomi moving to RAW on Twitter. Naomi retweeted this and it looks like once again MVP is teasing another addition to the Hurt Business.

The last member to join The Hurt Business was Cedric Alexander, who turned on his friends Ricochet and Apollo Crews before doing so. MVP said he had a spot in The Hurt Business open on last Monday's episode of RAW, offering it to Mustafa Ali, Ricochet and Apollo Crews.

In the end, it was revealed that Mustafa Ali is the leader of RETRIBUTION. Ali got his goons to lay out The Hurt Business to end RAW last Monday night.

What went down in the WWE Draft

Amongst the big moves of the Draft, we saw Seth Rollins moving over to SmackDown. We also saw the New Day being split up right after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods won the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships. We learned that Big E will remain on SmackDown whole Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods head to RAW. Former WWE Champion AJ Styles will also be heading over to Monday nights. Styles cut a pre-recorded promo on SmackDown, where he said that he didn't want to remain on SmackDown with cheaters like Jeff Hardy and people like Sami Zayn.

John Morrison and The Miz will also head to RAW wile Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik head the other way to SmackDown. Dana Brooke will be a RAW Superstar while the EST of WWE, Bianca Belair, joins the blue brand.

Advertisement

SmackDown also saw the WWE return of Lars Sullivan. Sullivan will be added to the Draft pool for Night 2.

The WWE Draft will continue on WWE RAW this coming Monday Night.