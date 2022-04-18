MVP tweets on future of The Hurt Business

WWE Superstar MVP (Montel Vontavious Porter) recently shared a tweet about the future of The Hurt Business.

The Hurt Business debuted in 2020. It was a faction comprising of Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, MVP, and Bobby Lashley. Within a year, all four members won championship gold. When Benjamin and Alexander lost their tag team titles, the duo were banned from the group.

Porter acted as the mouthpiece of the stable, escorting all three superstars to the ring. Even after evicting Benjamin and Alexander from the stable, MVP would go on to manage Bobby Lashley. However, in a shocking turn of events, the former United States Champion betrayed Lashley to side with Omos on the RAW after WrestleMania.

In response to a fan's tweet on the potential alliance of The Hurt Business with Omos, Montel Vontavious Porter tweeted:

"The HURT BUSINESS went out of business."

Check out his tweet below:

MVP's last in-ring action came as part of a tag team match alongside Lashley when he took on RK-Bro last year. He injured his ribs during the match and has since been out of in-ring action.

MVP thinks Omos can unlock his true potential with his guidance

Following his betrayal of The All Mighty, the former United States Champion took to Twitter to let his feelings be known. He stated that he felt the need to guide The Colossus and mentor him. He also stated the impact he had on The All Mighty's career, taking credit for his success today.

"Omos is in need of guidance. All he needs is to unlock his true potential. He needs a person to show him HOW to do that. I have proven that I know how to do that. There is a reason Bobby became the ALL MIGHTY after he started listening to me," tweeted MVP.

Porter had previously tweeted that Lashley had betrayed him, and it was not the other way around. Bobby Lashley defeated Omos at WrestleMania 38 after answering the latter's open challenge. It remains to be seen how the rivalry between Lashley and Omos will play out in the near future.

With the recent shift in Montel Vontavious Porter's loyalties, do you think The Hurt Business could team up with Omos to become a powerhouse faction? Let us know in the comments section below.

