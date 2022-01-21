×
MVP wanted former WWE Women's Champion to join The Hurt Business

Bobby Lashley and MVP (left); SmackDown Women's Championship (right)
Danny Hart
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Jan 21, 2022 05:04 PM IST
MVP has revealed he spoke to fellow WWE Superstar Bianca Belair about becoming a member of The Hurt Business.

The WWE veteran formed The Hurt Business with Bobby Lashley in 2020. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin later joined the group on two separate occasions before being removed.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, MVP confirmed he held talks with Belair about joining the faction. However, WWE’s decision-makers had other ideas for the former SmackDown Women’s Champion.

“Behind the scenes, I was actually talking to Bianca Belair a little bit about potentially adding her to an organization, a little faction that I used to be part of, because there was lots of people talking about, ‘Hey, you need a woman in the group.’ And there was some discussions with Bianca Belair, but things went a different way,” MVP said.
YESSSS!@BiancaBelairWWE has officially declared for the 2022 Women's #RoyalRumble Match! https://t.co/2W3wuFiA5L

Although he did not reveal when those talks occurred, MVP likely tried to recruit Belair to The Hurt Business in 2020. The EST of WWE initially struggled to receive television time midway through the year after moving from NXT to RAW.

Bianca Belair and The Hurt Business achieved major success in 2021

.@BiancaBelairWWE's time is now!!#WrestleMania https://t.co/n0kV0Zwuft

Bobby Lashley held the WWE Championship for 196 days in 2021. Bianca Belair also had an outstanding year, winning the Women’s Royal Rumble before defeating Sasha Banks in a main-event match at WrestleMania 37.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair currently hold Women's Championships on RAW and SmackDown, respectively, but MVP believes Belair should also be in the title picture:

“I don’t wanna talk about any other women in the WWE if Bianca Belair isn’t in the conversation, because she truly is The EST. She’s the fastest, she’s the strongest, she’s the best, and I can’t see a conversation about the WWE Women’s Championship without Bianca Belair in it.”

MVP added that he would be happy for Doudrop if she wins the RAW Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch at the upcoming Royal Rumble. Beyond that event, he is certain Belair will capture the title from either Lynch or Doudrop soon.

Please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Arjun
