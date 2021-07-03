WWE announces major change to the main event of RAW; MVP to return to the ring after four months

MVP is known as one of the leaders of the Hurt Business in the WWE and the business associate/adviser of Bobby Lashley. He has been pivotal in helping the All Mighty rise to the position he is today as WWE Champion.

That being said, MVP hasn't been seen in the ring since February, when he last teamed up with former Hurt Business stars Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

It was announced earlier in the week that Bobby Lashley will be returning to next week's episode of RAW and will face Xavier Woods in the main event.

WWE have now changed the main event into a tag team match, which will see MVP return to the ring, as he teams up with the WWE Champion to take on New Day superstars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

In addition to the main event, which sees MVP make his return, WWE made several announcements including a match and two segments.

It was confirmed that The Miz will be hosting a special Money in the Bank episode of Miz TV where he will sit down with the men who qualified for the match. It was also announced that Charlotte Flair will provide a medical update on RAW, and finally John Morrison will take on Ricochet in a rematch from last week's episode.

It will be interesting to see just how things proceed on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

MVP has failed to recruit Kofi Kingston to the Hurt Business

One of the recurring storylines revolving around the leaser of the Hurt Business is his numerous attempts to recruit Kofi Kingston to the Hurt Business. MVP has been trying to make Kofi see that he must abandon his friends in order to find success.

Unfortunately for MVP, it looks like that is very unlikely to happen, especially considering the events that have transpired over the past few weeks.

The first being Bobby Lashley's brutal attack on Xavier Woods following their Hell in a Cell match, and the second being the confrontation between Kofi and MVP, which saw the latter being laid out with a Trouble in Paradise.

We got @bobbylashley on vacation and @the305mvp out here sleeping on the job…ain’t this some sh*t…😴

And I thought y’all were the Hurt Business. Smdh… pic.twitter.com/rcBGIapPj7 — ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) June 29, 2021

Anything can happen with WWE, so there is still a possibility that Kofi Kingston will switch sides.

