MVP wins first singles match on RAW since 2010

The Superstar won his last singles match on RAW in March, 2010 against Zack Ryder.

MVP could face Apollo Crews again at the Extreme Rules PPV.

MVP's decade-long wait for a singles win on WWE RAW finally ended on the most recent episode as he surprisingly defeated Apollo Crews.

The storyline between MVP & Bobby Lashley and the United States Champion continued on RAW this week. MVP reminded Crews that rejecting the management offer would have severe consequences and it all built up to their match which kicked off the final hour of the show.

MVP came out alongside Bobby Lashley and cut a promo before the match began. Crews interrupted the proceedings and cut a decent little promo himself. The match finally kicked off, and it had some back-and-forth action at the start until a distraction from Lashley helped MVP get the upper hand.

The match ended with MVP hitting Crews with a kick in the corner followed by a Fisherman's Suplex. And just like that, MVP scored his first singles win on RAW since March 1st, 2010, when he beat Zack Ryder.

MVP and Lashley went on to unleash a typical heel attack on the Apollo Crews after the match. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander ran out for the save and an impromptu singles match between Bobby Lashley, and Ricochet was booked.

The two Superstars had a solid contest which ended with Lashley forcing Ricochet to tap out in the Full Nelson.

What's next in the storyline between MVP and Apollo Crews on RAW?

The next step could be a United States Championship match between Crews and MVP at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV. MVP has consistently mentioned over the past few weeks that the United States Championship is coming home and now that he has a non-title victory over Crews, the logical decision would be to book a title showdown.

There has been a lot of talk about Apollo Crews' push being in jeopardy following Paul Heyman's ouster as the RAW Executive Director. Still, MVP possibly winning the US title seems highly unlikely. Lashley could be the one who eventually dethrones the champion, but many different possibilities could transpire in the ongoing storyline.

For now, MVP should enjoy his first singles win on RAW in over a decade in the VIP lounge.