"We had other plans at the time" - MVP felt WWE RAW star would fit nicely with The Hurt Business

Two-time WWE United States Champion MVP recently discussed how he spotted Omos while the latter was teaming up with AJ Styles.

The seven-footer suffered his first pinfall defeat at WrestleMania 38 at the hands of Bobby Lashley. The next night on RAW, the former WWE Champion came down to the ring with MVP to celebrate. However, Lashley's manager turned on him and helped The Colossus decimate The All Mighty. In doing so, the duo formed a new alliance on the red brand.

Omos and MVP were on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump. During the show, the original Hurt Business member described how he came to take the powerhouse under his tutelage. He noted that the big man could have been a good fit in the stable.

"Well, some time ago, when I saw him with that clown, AJ Styles, I always wondered myself, 'Why is someone like that pal around with AJ? We passed each other in the hallway a few times and gave each other the head nod of acknowledgment. I thought some time ago with the Hurt Business, 'Wow, he would fit very nicely.' But we had other plans at that time," said MVP. (From 25:50 - 26:15)

MVP then made it clear that it was a business decision to join forces with The Colossus. He explained that he intends to take Omos to the next level.

"Bobby's ego got so big that there was no room for me in his life," MVP continued. "I saw the way Omos was able to manhandle Bobby Lashley as very few people on the planet can do. I realized that it would be a very wise business decision for me to change alignments and go with somebody who could use my services and rise to that next level. Much like the so-called All Mighty did," MVP added. (From 26:17 - 26:44)

You can watch the full video here:

Omos won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships with AJ Styles

Omos first made ripples in the WWE when he teamed up with AJ Styles. The two men won the RAW Tag Team Championships when they defeated The New Day at WrestleMania 37.

The Colossus has since split from The Phenomenal One and gone solo. During this singles run, he took down every opponent until he crossed paths with Bobby Lashley.

The powerhouse will face The All Mighty in a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8. Let us know your pick for this epic encounter in the comments section below.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit The Bump and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

