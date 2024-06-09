MxM demand 37-year-old star to 'LEAVE' WWE

Mansoor and Mason Madden, now known as MxM on the independent circuit, want a current WWE star to leave the company. The former WWE stars encouraged Dijak to not sign a new deal and become a free agent.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Mansoor posted a video of himself with Madden. They had a one-word message for Dijak. The former NXT star's contract with WWE will expire at the end of June.

"LEAVE!" the duo screamed.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Despite being released by WWE, MxM has maintained an online friendship with several superstars, including Dijak. The 37-year-old star recently made an appearance on Mansoor and Mason Madden's fundraiser for Soft Ground Wrestling Uganda.

They also seem to have an ongoing banter that is popular with fans. Dijak's social media activity has not gone unnoticed in WWE and it's one of the reasons why the company wants to retain his services, as per Fightful Select.

WWE also reportedly liked how professional Dijak has been since being called up to the main roster for the second time, even though he has not made an appearance since getting drafted. He was even willing to advise younger wrestlers, which the company appreciates.

MxM wants to return to WWE

Mansoor and Mason Madden are currently doing great work on the independent circuit and have been growing their social media presence. The MxM duo is doing all the right work, and Madden is open to returning to WWE under the right circumstances.

"We understood that was not going to be us based on where we were viewed, but we thought that we could be a part of the three-hour variety show. Now it's up to us to go out and do it anyway so that they want us back." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Maximum Male Models were two of several WWE Superstars released last September. They made their way to the independent circuit after their 90-day non-compete clause expired. They have worked for promotions such as Deadlock Pro Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, Hoodslam, Wrestling Revolver, Glory Pro, Beyond Wrestling, and Revolution Championship Wrestling.