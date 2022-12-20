"My 2022 is over" - 16-time Champion posts message after devastating loss to Rhea Ripley 

WWE star Akira Tozawa took a terrible beating at the hands of Rhea Ripley this week on RAW.

The Street Profits backed by Akira Tozawa, faced off against Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest on RAW. During the match, Tozawa splashed some liquid on Dominik's eyes, who was still recovering from Asuka's mist last week. The confusion allowed Montez Ford to roll up Balor for the win.

To avenge the loss, Rhea Ripley asked Tozawa to step up and face her in a singles contest. Amped up by support from The Street Profits, the Cruiserweight agreed to get in the ring. Akira put on a good fight, but he was no match for the Eradicator. Ripley brought the match to an end with a Riptide. After the match, the 16-time 24/7 Champion took to Twitter to wish fans a happy holiday and mentioned that he ended 2022 with the match.

Here's what the tweet read:

"My 2022 is over. Merry Christmas. Happy holidays."

Rhea Ripley and Judgment Day appeared on RAW Talk this week

WWE correspondent Byron Saxton caught up with Judgment Day on RAW Talk this week. The Gothic faction was pumped with the kind of year they had and how they dominated the RAW roster this year. Damian Priest then mentioned that Rhea closed the year on a positive note for the team.

Finn Balor also advertised their new "Happy Holidays" themed t-shirt. Saxton got interested and asked for some Judgment Day merch but was immediately denied by Rhea. Dominik even went on to say that Saxton could possibly be getting coal for Christmas.

"Have a brutal Christmas" [01:15 - 01:18]

The faction then left to do their Secret Santa, and Ripley wished Saxton a "Brutal Christmas."

