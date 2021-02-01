"My bad"- Becky Lynch reveals why she posted picture of a curtain during Royal Rumble

Becky Lynch has posted a tweet reacting to the chaos her latest tease caused amongst the WWE Universe.

During the Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch posted a tweet, consisting of a picture of a curtain. As expected, this led to major speculation among the WWE fans, with most believing that "The Man" would be making a return at the PPV. Nothing of that sort ended up happening though, and it became clear that Lynch was simply trolling the WWE Universe. The official handle of WWE also fell for the tweet, and retweeted it, speculating whether Lynch was coming back.

Becky Lynch responded to the tweet and stated that she didn't know that the picture would cause such a fuss. The Man added that she thought it was "a really nice picture of a curtain". Check out the exchange below:

Oh no, my bad. I just thought it was a really nice picture of a curtain. https://t.co/MzDU1DGvjr — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 1, 2021

Becky Lynch has been off WWE TV for around nine months

Becky Lynch was WWE's most popular Superstar not a long time ago. She ruled the RAW Women's division for the better part of 2019 and held the red brand's belt for more than a year. Her pregnancy forced her to take a hiatus and vacate the RAW Women's title belt.

Becky Lynch had hinted soon after that she might come back in the near future, and the WWE Universe has been speculating about the same ever since then. Many believed that The Man would come back at the Royal Rumble, and Becky Lynch's tweet only added fuel to the fire.

In the end, Lynch let it be known that she was having a bit of fun at the expense of the fans. Many fare excited to see that the old Becky Lynch, who used to troll them as well as fellow Superstars on a regular basis, is finally back.

There's still no news yet in regards to Becky Lynch's potential return somewhere down the line. One thing's for sure though, and that's Becky Lynch will receive a huge pop whenever she decides to return to WWE TV in the future.