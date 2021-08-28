"My bad" - WWE legend upsets Damian Priest with tweet about Chokeslamming him

Damian Priest wasn't thrilled with WWE legend The Hurricane bringing up their in-ring spot from 2018 in his latest tweet.

The latter recently posted a tweet celebrating the 20th anniversary of the goofy character's WWE debut. A fan chimed in and stated that he would have loved to see him Chokeslam some of the company's big guys.

The Hurricane clapped back and mentioned a bunch of popular names that he has executed the Chokeslam on, and the list included Damian Priest's name as well. The United States Champion noticed the tweet and asked him why he felt the need to bring up old stuff.

The Hurricane responded to Priest and apologized in a playful manner. Check out the exchange below:

I always wanted you to actually choke slam some of the big guys. — Wayne Thompson (@Wayneisnotmynam) August 27, 2021

Do Rock, Flair, HHH, Jericho, Brian Cage, Billy Gunn, Damian Priest not count? I could go on. https://t.co/PtWfBJdde2 — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) August 27, 2021

My bad. 😁🤷🏻‍♂️ — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) August 28, 2021

The Hurricane Chokeslammed Damian Priest three years ago

The Hurricane and Damian Priest came face to face at the historic "All In" event that took place on September 1, 2018. Priest used to go by the moniker of Punishment Martinez back then, and was a participant in a battle royal on the show.

At one point during the free-for-all, The Hurricane hit a Chokeslam on Priest and Brian Cage, to a big pop from fans in attendance. He was later eliminated from the match by Ethan Page, while Priest was thrown out by Billy Gunn.

Damian Priest has come a long way and is currently holding the United States title on the RAW brand. He challenged Sheamus for the US title at SummerSlam 2021 and ended up defeating The Celtic Warrior for the same. Priest is currently 38-years-old and has the size and skills to become a top name in the near future.

As for The Hurricane, the WWE veteran is still working for the promotion as a backstage producer. He did well for himself on WWE TV back during the Ruthless Aggression Era, and was handled quite well as a comedy act. The Hurricane's biggest and most memorable win came in 2003 against The Rock, courtesy of an interference by Stone Cold Steve Austin.

