"My biggest shock" - Veteran says WWE dropped the ball with Shane McMahon purchasing WCW angle (Exclusive)

Bill Apter was left disappointed with WWE's booking after Shane McMahon showed up on WCW: Nitro to reveal he had purchased the company.

There hasn't been any promotion apart from WCW, who came even close to challenging the might of the global juggernaut. The company not only threatened its rival's position but even surpassed its popularity for a period of time. Nitro defeated RAW in ratings for 83 consecutive weeks beginning in June 1996.

However, with the advent of the Attitude Era, WWE regained its throne again. WCW only crumbled under pressure, resulting in it going out of business in 2001, with Vince McMahon acquiring it. Fans had high expectations from potential dream matches after the sale, but things didn't pan out as expected.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Bill Davis, Bill Apter spoke about the sale. He believes the aftermath of Shane McMahon appearing on Nitro to claim he had purchased WCW was disappointing.

"My biggest shock with the whole sale was the TV thing they did when Shane McMahon shocked everybody by saying he brought WCW, and I just don't think that angle was played out to what it really could have been," said Bill Apter (7:09 - 7:26)

WWE legend Teddy Long on possible Shane McMahon vs. Vince McMahon feud

It's no secret that the WCW roster that showed up on WWE's programming after the sale was a watered-down one, with hardly any big stars. Teddy Long believes that Shane McMahon announcing the purchase of WCW on Nitro should have resulted in a full-throttle feud between him and his father, Vince McMahon.

"Now Shane's got WCW, so now Shane goes against his dad. The WWE vs. WCW. Yeah, I could see that," added Teddy Long (8:09 - 8:18)

The Invasion angle ultimately turned out to be a damp squib as there just weren't enough stars on WCW's side to challenge the global juggernaut's roster.

