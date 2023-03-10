“My biggest WrestleMania moment” - Released WWE Superstar details hilarious victory 

Not every WWE Superstar's WrestleMania moment will be remembered by fans.

Santino Marella winning the Miss. WrestleMania battle royal at WrestleMania 25 was met with a very adverse reaction from the WWE Universe.

Despite that, Marella believes it was probably the biggest WrestleMania moment of his career.

IMPACT Wrestling's Santino Marella was a recent guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about winning the Miss. WrestleMania battle royal at 'Mania 25, Marella admitted it was probably his biggest WrestleMania moment.

"It's oddly enough, that was my biggest WrestleMania moment actually," Santino Marella admitted. "I was the captain of Team Teddy, I had a match with Kofi [Kingston] against Big Show and Kane, so I had some matches. But that was like, the most highlighted, spotlighted moment in WrestleMania. So the lead up was the storyline with Beth Phoenix in my life where I was battling to be the alpha in the relationship."

Marella continued:

"So the relationship dynamics was what we were going after. And I was insecure, and I'm trying to show that men are better athletes. So I'm going to dress up as a woman and enter the Women's Battle Royale. And the whole idea was just for the storyline with Beth [Phoenix] and I, and it was supposed to be a one-off. But it was so funny that it ended up lasting for months and months.”

Santino Marella on how being a comedy character helped his WWE career

Beyond dressing up like a woman, Santino Marella had some of his best moments in WWE as a comedy character.

Marella believes getting Vince McMahon to crack up was crucial to his longevity with WWE at the time.

"Immediately upon turning heel, Vince [McMahon] found it very funny, because once I did my first heel promo, I did guest commentary next week, another promo, and another pre-tape, because I actually separated my shoulder, this one. So it was an opportunity to get to speak on the mic. And people that were in Gorilla are like, dude, Vince is cracking up when you're out there. He loves the character as a heel. So, if you can pop Vince you got a job, right? That's, that's the idea. So Vince was a fan and from what I hear, and there was actually no competition for a long time in terms of the comedic, the comic relief character," said Santino.

What do you make of Santino Marella's comments? Did you enjoy his run as Santina Marella? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

