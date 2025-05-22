"My career was over" - 3-time WWE champion almost retired from wrestling after a career-threatening injury

WWE Superstars often suffer grave consequences to their health by putting their bodies on the line every week. Recently, the War Raiders' Ivar revealed that after his second neck injury, the medical team told him he had to retire from in-ring competition.

Ivar had two serious neck injuries in the past five years, but the star made a successful recovery and returned to in-ring competition alongside Erik. Last year, the 41-year-old star had a rough time off the road when he dealt with his second career-threatening neck injury and thought he might not return to professional wrestling.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Ivar recalled how, after his second injury, he thought his wrestling career was over and had no choice but to retire. The former NXT, RAW, and World Tag Team Champion nearly retired from in-ring competition for five days, as the medical team informed him about his condition.

"So, the first injury was the temporary paralysis, and that resulted in a double fusion. So, I had two levels fused... That was in 2020, and last year, right around now, the level above herniated. So, for 5 days, the medical team told me when they got my results for the MRI that my career was over. They gave me mental health paperwork to prepare myself and stuff," Ivar said. (From 21:34 to 22:14)

Ivar also stated that he received a new life when his surgeon in Birmingham reviewed his MRI and stated that they could rehab the injury, and Ivar didn't need to retire immediately.

Ivar and Erik recently lost their titles at WWE WrestleMania 41

Last year, Erik and Ivar reunited on WWE's main roster and reformed The War Raiders. The duo mainly went as The Viking Raiders on WWE's main roster for a long time under the old regime, and Erik and Ivar finally got a chance to change their image under Triple H's creative leadership.

Soon, they targeted The Judgment Day and the World Tag Team Championship on WWE RAW. Later, they defeated Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to win the titles. After a few months, they feuded with The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods heading into WrestleMania 41.

Unfortunately, the champions lost their titles to Kingston and Woods in Las Vegas. On the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, The War Raiders will face The Creed Brothers and The New Day in a Triple Threat match for the titles.

