"My cat is howling" - Female WWE Superstar sends out an interesting message on social media

A female WWE Superstar recently took to social media to send an interesting message. That would be Jakara Jackson.

Jackson is a part of The Meta-Four faction, currently performing on the NXT brand. The faction is led by Noam Dar and includes Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jackson.

Taking to X/Twitter, Jackson sent a message regarding her cat. The tweet caught the attention of the WWE Universe, leading to Jackson further clarifying her statement in a follow-up tweet.

"I think my cat is howling," Jakara Jackson shared.

Jackson followed up with another tweet, claiming that her cat, Romeo, was howling late at night. She also asked fans on X/Twitter to get their minds out of the "gutter" for thinking of something else.

"Yall need to get ya mind out the gutter, frrrrr my cat Romeo was really up howling late last night… Idk bout you but I ain’t never heard such a sound in my life. (Tik Tok coming soon)"

What the future has in store for The Meta-Four member remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Jakara Jackson is one of the fastest-rising stars in NXT

Jakara Jackson is one of the fastest-rising superstars in NXT. In August 2022, she debuted in WWE, teaming up with Lash Legend at an NXT house show. The duo unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship then held by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Since joining The Meta-Four, Jackson has often teamed up with her stablemates, competing in eight-person mixed tag team matches. At NXT The Great American Bash 2023, The Meta-Four lost to the team of Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Valentina Feroz, and Yulisa Leon.

Jackson has mostly been competing on NXT Level Up, where she defeated Arianna Grace in her latest match. Meanwhile, on the white and gold brand, Jackson's stablemate, Lash Legend, is involved in a storyline with Trick Williams. Legend and Williams also happen to be dating in real life.

It remains to be seen if The Meta-Four plays an important role in the Trick-Lash storyline.