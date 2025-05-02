"My contract isn’t up until 2045," says popular WWE Superstar and real-life Bloodline member in hilarious X post

An extremely popular WWE Superstar had an interesting exchange with a fan on X/Twitter. Real-life Bloodline member Naomi, also known as Trinity Fatu, joked that her contract isn't up until 2045.
Naomi lost to her former friend Jade Cargill on Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41. Many fans have been enjoying her character development for some time now and want to see her receive a major push.
A fan recently posted on X/Twitter, speculating that Naomi could take time off after Backlash 2025. The real-life Bloodline member noticed the post and sent an amusing response to the same.
"My contract isn’t up until 2045 so everybody relax ⚠️😁."
Triple H on the issues with a major Naomi WWE storyline
Last year, an unknown person attacked Jade Cargill backstage at WWE SmackDown. It took several months before the attacker was revealed to be Naomi. Triple H spoke about the issues with the angle during the Elimination Chamber 2025 post-show press conference.
“I know sometimes that seemed like an odd build or an odd storytelling, the way it all went down over time. Sometimes, it is very difficult to do. It is very difficult to tell a story when you don’t know the outcome that you have in front of you yet. Is she going to be back? Is she going to be back soon or really long? You just don’t have any answers. Each week, you’re kind of kicking the can down the road a little bit to see where you get to. Luckily, she was able to come back when she did, right now, and we were able to get to the place we did tonight." (H/T Fightful)
Although Naomi seemingly joked about her contract status, her fans would love to see her get featured on TV for a long time to come. She has done an incredible job as a heel since being revealed as Jade's attacker.