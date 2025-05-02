"My contract isn’t up until 2045," says popular WWE Superstar and real-life Bloodline member in hilarious X post

An extremely popular WWE Superstar had an interesting exchange with a fan on X/Twitter. Real-life Bloodline member Naomi, also known as Trinity Fatu, joked that her contract isn't up until 2045.

Ad

Naomi lost to her former friend Jade Cargill on Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41. Many fans have been enjoying her character development for some time now and want to see her receive a major push.

A fan recently posted on X/Twitter, speculating that Naomi could take time off after Backlash 2025. The real-life Bloodline member noticed the post and sent an amusing response to the same.

"My contract isn’t up until 2045 so everybody relax ⚠️😁."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Triple H on the issues with a major Naomi WWE storyline

Last year, an unknown person attacked Jade Cargill backstage at WWE SmackDown. It took several months before the attacker was revealed to be Naomi. Triple H spoke about the issues with the angle during the Elimination Chamber 2025 post-show press conference.

“I know sometimes that seemed like an odd build or an odd storytelling, the way it all went down over time. Sometimes, it is very difficult to do. It is very difficult to tell a story when you don’t know the outcome that you have in front of you yet. Is she going to be back? Is she going to be back soon or really long? You just don’t have any answers. Each week, you’re kind of kicking the can down the road a little bit to see where you get to. Luckily, she was able to come back when she did, right now, and we were able to get to the place we did tonight." (H/T Fightful)

Ad

Although Naomi seemingly joked about her contract status, her fans would love to see her get featured on TV for a long time to come. She has done an incredible job as a heel since being revealed as Jade's attacker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More