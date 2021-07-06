"My cousin better ease up" - Sefa Fatu sends a warning to Roman Reigns over his treatment of The Usos in WWE

There is no denying that the storyline between Roman Reigns and The Usos on SmackDown has produced some of WWE's most compelling television in recent memory.

Not only has it captured the attention of the WWE Universe, but it has also caught the eye of The Usos' younger brother, Sefa Fatu. As an independent wrestler, he's hoping to join a bigger wrestling promotion sooner rather than later.

In an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, Fatu discussed his wrestling journey and his experience as a member of such a legendary family. When asked how he feels about what his brothers and Roman Reigns are currently doing on SmackDown, he had nothing but praise for the trio. That being said, he also had a warning for The Tribal Chief.

"I think they're doing a good job," Sefa Fatu said. "First of all, you know it's been a year since they've been running SmackDown, and I think I like this whole storyline going on. Though my cousin better ease up, you know, if I slide up in there and leave my brothers alone, but I don't like family drama, man."

"So what they got going on, that's them," Fatu added. "I like to stay back and just watch the whole thing. But I think it's pretty cool to me that they're taking over SmackDown."

Sefa Fatu hasn't watched RAW since Roman Reigns returned to SmackDown

WWE RAW logo

The storytelling between The Usos and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been so compelling to Sefa Fatu that he doesn't watch RAW anymore. He stated that he hasn't seen the show since Reigns returned at WWE SummerSlam last year.

"I haven't even watched RAW for like a year since Roman came back," Sefa Fatu explained. "I haven't. I don't know what's going on with RAW. That's how invested I am. Well, you know my brothers and my cousin on SmackDown. Shout out to them."

