"My days of being afraid of Brock Lesnar are over" - Potential future opponent for the WWE Superstar? (Exclusive)

After spending nearly his entire career as a heel, WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is now a beloved babyface. He continues to dominate and run roughshod through the roster but has become synonymous with his character at this point.

One superstar who has had issues with "Cowboy" Brock for a whole year now is WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

Ahead of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where both Lesnar and Theory have announced their entry into the titular bout, the latter spoke about The Beast and their multiple interactions over the past year in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

"Me and Brock Lesnar. What a journey we've been on together, from the top of an elimination chamber to beating me with my own Money in the Bank briefcase. I really don't know how I feel about Brock Lesnar returning, you know? My main event match, I mean, I won, a win is a win, but, you know? Brock's just, he's always there. He's always there." [2:54-3:24]

Austin further went on to claim that he isn't afraid of Brock Lesnar anymore.

"No, I'm not worried about Brock Lesnar. I think my days of being afraid of Brock Lesnar are over. I think, I just had to force myself to move on when he threw me off the elimination chamber but, yeah, you know? Brock Lesnar, he just shows up, he destroys everything, and he leaves, and what's up with that? You know? What's up with that?" [3:28-3:48]

Most recently, Lesnar returned to the main event of WWE RAW XXX during Theory's US title match. The Beast hit an F-5 on both the champion and challenger, Bobby Lashley, inadvertently assisting Theory to score a victory over The All Mighty.

Will both Brock Lesnar and Austin Theory face off in the not-too-distant future in a high-profile match?

Austin Theory on which WWE Superstar he would like to face in 2023

When asked on whether there is a specific opponent he would like to face, possibly from other brands like SmackDown or even NXT, Austin had this to say:

"I think when it comes to me, everybody is an opponent. Everybody has an issue with Austin Theory. But, there's definitely some matches I want to have. But I think the future is definitely gonna tell that. And I think, me holding three championships, I'm gonna have a lot of opponents." [5:05-5:21]

Last year at the WWE MSG Live Event prior to WrestleMania 38, Theory faced Lesnar, who was WWE Champion at the time, in what was the youngster's biggest match to date.

Austin Theory @_Theory1 🤳🏼MAIN EVENT🤳🏼

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN🤳🏼

🤳🏼FOR THE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

AUSTIN THEORY VS BROCK LESNAR🤳🏼 🤳🏼MAIN EVENT🤳🏼MADISON SQUARE GARDEN🤳🏼🤳🏼FOR THE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP AUSTIN THEORY VS BROCK LESNAR🤳🏼 https://t.co/u169V4Bzav

Who do you think is going to walk away with a Royal Rumble win in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

