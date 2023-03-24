WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin disclosed in a recent interview that he's not interested in having another match.

The Rattlesnake made his in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 last year where he collided with Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match in the main event of Night One. This was his first match in WWE since he took on The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003. He defeated the former Universal Champion via pinfall after hitting him with a stunner.

Speaking to NBC Los Angeles, Stone Cold Steve Austin admitted that his days in the ring are over, and he'll remain retired from professional wrestling.

"Coming back to do something from time to time is fine, because I love my relationship with WWE, but my days in the ring are done…although, I did do the main event at WrestleMania last year in Dallas, but that was kind of a fluke and we pulled it off. It's good to be back and see some of the faces. I'm looking forward to the guys I'm going to see tonight, but I've been gone for a long time, and I do not miss it," said Austin.

Stone Cold Steve Austin on what he misses about the wrestling business

The Texas Rattlesnake is regarded by many as one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. He held several titles during his career and shared the ring with many iconic names.

When asked what he misses about the industry, Stone Cold Steve Austin shared that he misses being on the road and around other superstars.

"Well yeah, I miss the boys. That's what I miss. You miss going up and down the road telling stories, laughing, and doing things to entertain each other when you're doing the grind on the road…just living life. It's a different breed of animals, or guys, or human beings, that get into this business, and birds of a feather flock together and the sports entertainment industry draws some very unique characters," he said.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 was one of the most memorable moments of the year, as many fans got to see him compete for the first time.

