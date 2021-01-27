"My dream was wrestling"- Sasha Banks on her journey to becoming a WWE Superstar

Current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks is one of the top wrestlers in the entire industry right now. In a recent interview, The Boss revealed that she aspired to become a wrestler since her childhood.

Sasha Banks signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2012 and became a top star in NXT, including a run with the Women's Championship. She made her main roster debut in 2015 and since then has attained a lot of success in WWE and set many records during her matches and feuds with other wrestlers.

During a recent interaction on the Normal Not Normal podcast, Sasha Banks spoke about the aspiration of becoming a professional wrestler and revealed that it's something she wanted from a young age.

"Well, I started watching wrestling when I was 10 years old, and I just instantly knew that's what I wanted to do, you know. Kids want to be superheroes, they want to be firefighters, they want to be lawyers, doctors, whatever. But I was like, "Whoa!" I want to do that. I want to throw my body around. I want to slam. And you know, say words and say, 'Oh, hell yeah!' And have people watch me from all over the world."

Sasha Banks is undoubtedly a future WWE Hall of Famer. She consistently puts on good matches and has held many championships throughout her career. The Boss also helped elevate women's wrestling to the top along with other members of the Fourhorsewomen -- Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair.

Sasha Banks on her path to WWE

Sasha Banks also talked about how she began her wrestling career and her journey to becoming a WWE Superstar. Banks stated that she started training when she 18 years old, and she contacted WWE multiple times for a tryout.

"And then I turned 18 and I went to a wrestling school and I started training, and I messaged WWE. I kept sending emails being like, 'Can I get a tryout? Can I get a tryout? Can I get a tryout?' Because WWE is the number one company in the world. And they gave me a tryout. And they gave me several trials because they said, 'Nah, whatever.' Then finally, they sent me down to Tampa for a week-long trial. And I was like, 'You know what? I cannot leave this place until I get signed.' I have to be the best. I have to be better than everybody. I got signed. And now here I am."

'The Boss' Sasha Banks went on to fulfill her dreams of becoming a WWE Superstar, and she became very successful at it. With the Royal Rumble approaching, perhaps we could see a new challenger for Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37.

