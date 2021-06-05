"My ex and the most beautiful woman"- Lana sends a message to Liv Morgan

Earlier this week, WWE released multiple major names from its roster, including RAW superstar Lana. Several WWE Superstars reached out to Lana following her release.

Lana has now taken to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to SmackDown superstar Liv Morgan, sharing a picture of the flowers and chocolate-covered fruit that she received from her.

Lana referred to Liv Morgan as "My ex" in the tweet. The comment was a throwback to the controversial storyline between the two on RAW where the Riott Squad member claimed to be the ex-lover of Lana:

"My ex and the most beautiful woman sent me flowers and chocolate covered fruit. I love you forever @YaOnlyLivvOnce," tweeted Lana.

Liv Morgan also quickly replied to the tweet from Lana that you can see below.

Love U forever 🖤 https://t.co/wKjRUbIDXN — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 5, 2021

Lana on her controversial storyline with Liv Morgan

The December 30, 2019 episode of Monday Night RAW saw Lana have a wedding segment with Bobby Lashley in the middle of the ring. During the segment, Liv Morgan returned and claimed to be the ex-lover of the Ravishing Russian, which led to a brawl between the two. Liv Morgan then teamed up with Rusev to feud against Lana and Lashley but the angle was abruptly scrapped.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino last year, Lana spoke about her controversial storyline with Liv Morgan:

"I love Liv Morgan so much. I was excited to do what we did, because Liv Morgan is one of my best friends, and I have been close with her over the years. And really our bond for wrestling... We love WWE. We love wrestling so much. And, so you know, we have an incredible bond," said Lana.

Lana further added that she thinks the story was very compelling and WWE might revisit it at some point:

"I can see the story picking up any time, any day. You know? Like I think it's a very, very compelling story and I would love to revisit it. So, that's what I was told. That we're going to revisit it at some point. So I'm looking forward to revisiting it at some point," said Lana.

With Lana's WWE release earlier this week, it's safe to assume we're unlikely to ever see a proper conclusion to her storyline with Liv Morgan. Alongside Lana, WWE also released Liv Morgan's tag team partner Ruby Riott.

